‘In Rare Form’: Maren Morris reimagines seven ‘Humble Quest’ tracks, pairs the music with a short film

Maren Morris isn’t done with her Humble Quest era yet. On Wednesday, she announced plans to release a reimagined collection of seven songs from her newest album, Humble Quest: In Rare Form.

To go along with the new project, Maren will also release a short film. She shared a preview of the visual element on social media, showing footage of her sitting around a campfire with a group of musicians.

“It’s been amazing, playing this record live,” Maren tells her collaborators in the teaser clip. “Y’all did so much prep before I even walked into the rehearsal space.”

The new versions of Maren’s Humble Quests songs will take another perspective on the album’s central questions of what matters most in life and how to create and value meaning in life. “What are we gonna leave behind? As long as we have each other, it doesn’t really matter, but our songs, we get to leave behind,” Maren continues.

The teaser also shows snippets of the singer performing Humble Quest’s title track in the woods, backed by a group of string musicians.

Humble Quest: In Rare Form comes out Friday.

