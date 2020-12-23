In response to fan demand, Garth Brooks releases “Love Will Not Be Canceled” shirts for charity

ABC/Image Group LA

If you’re looking for a belated Christmas gift this holiday season, Garth Brooks has the perfect thing for the country fan in your life.



During their pandemic-era TV special, Garth and Trisha Live!, the singer appeared alongside his superstar wife, Trisha Yearwood, wearing an inspirational T-shirt reading “Love Will Not Be Canceled.” The sentiment caught fans’ attention — so much so, in fact, that there was a resounding demand for the shirts to be made available for sale.

Garth announced on social media on Wednesday that he’s making that wish a reality. Even better, the new T-shirt line supports a good cause: Proceeds will go to the non-profit organization Teammates for Kids. Specifically, funds will go to the organization’s Child Life Zones, which are dedicated play spaces built within children’s hospitals.



The first shipment of “Love Will Not Be Canceled” shirts will go out January 11, but you can pre-order yours now. Each black T-shirt retails for $25.

LOVE…will not be cancelled!

You asked about the t-shirt Garth wore on #GarthandTrishaLIVE so we made it available here: https://t.co/4SdK6ijzoj Proceeds from the sale of this t-shirt will be donated to @teammates4kids to benefit their Child Life Zones! Merry Christmas! -TeamG pic.twitter.com/DX4Hy0x4qb — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 23, 2020





By Carena Liptak

