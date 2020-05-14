“In tears writing this, but…”: Maren Morris postpones RSVP tour to 2021

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris was scheduled to return to the road for her RSVP: The Tour this summer, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans will have to wait. The singer announced on social media Thursday that she’s pushing the entire tour to 2021.

“In tears writing this, but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone the RSVP: The Tour to 2021,” Maren wrote.

“These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope and reality,” Maren went on to say. “Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to the fact that live music, as a fan or as the one onstage, is even more precious now.”

The singer went on list her updated tour dates, which now kick off in April of 2021. As luck would have it, all shows will take place in their previously scheduled venues, and all tickets originally purchased for the tour will be honored at the door.

Maren added that refunds will be available for anyone unable to attend the new dates.

The news came during an already eventful day for country tour postponements. George Strait pushed his two summer stadium shows until 2021, and Kenny Chesney hit pause on his entire 2020 Chillaxification Tour, also opting to resume touring next year.

