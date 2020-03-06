In the face of injustice, Mickey Guyton asks, “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

Capitol Records Nashville

Capitol Records NashvilleDuring last month’s Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Mickey Guyton delivered one of the event's most memorable performances, debuting her new song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” live on stage at the Ryman Auditorium.

Mickey sang the song, which she'd written only three weeks earlier, backed only by a piano, which highlighted the song's impactful lyrics.

“She thinks life is fair and God hears every prayer/And everyone gets their ever after,” Mickey sings in the opening verse. “She thinks love is love and if you work hard, that’s enough/Skin’s just skin and it doesn’t matter...”

But then comes the knockout punch of the chorus: “What are you gonna tell her when she’s wrong?”

It speaks to a world that encourages young women to believe in their own equality, but ultimately knocks them back down.

Now, Mickey’s new song is available for all her fans to hear. She dropped the studio version of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” on Friday, and promises that it will be included on an upcoming new album she’s planning for release this summer.

“As an artist, I’m so grateful for music,” Mickey says. “It allows me to convey important messages that are dear to me. I know this song will touch people because it is so truthful.”

