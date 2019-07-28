Incoming PR Governor Says She Does Not Want the Job

Less than one week before she is set to take over as Puerto Rico’s next governor, Wanda Vazquez says she does not want the job.

Vazquez, who currently oversees the island’s justice department, posted on Twitter Sunday morning: “I reiterate, I have no interest in occupying the position of Governor. It is a Constitutional dictum. I hope that the Governor identifies and submits a candidate for the position of Secretary of State before August 2 and I have told him so.”

Me reitero, no tengo interés en ocupar el puesto de Gobernadora. Es un dictamen Constitucional. Espero que el señor Gobernador identifique y someta un candidato para el puesto de Secretario/a de Estado antes del 2 de agosto y así se lo he manifestado. — Lcda Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) July 28, 2019

Ms. Vazquez, who is scheduled to replace outgoing Governor Ricardo Rossello, is being investigated for failing to investigate possible irregularities with relief aid distribution after Hurricane Maria in 2017. She is also under investigation for allegedly influencing peddling related to the government’s medical cannabis board.

Rossello is resigning after protests over explicit text messages between he and his cabinet regarding Puerto Rican citizens. Additionally, the island is heavily in debt, and residents have criticized him for underestimating the death toll and devastation following Hurricane Maria.