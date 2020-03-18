Indian River County gives out laptops to students for remote learning

Indian River County wants to make sure students are prepared for remote learning since all schools in Florida have been close through April 15 due to coronavirus.

On Wednesday, school district officials started giving out laptops to students who don’t have access to them at home.

School officials want all students to have access to laptops so they can do online lessons.

The district has 10,000 laptops available, and the devices will be given out again on Thursday at six schools across Indian River County from 10am-2pm.

People are lining up at VBE to check out a laptop for their household. There is a wait- but we are all smiles, and everything is running smoothly! If you do not have a device at home, please visit one of our 6 distribution sites between 10-2 and check one out! pic.twitter.com/RuiaKQBW1P — Indian River Schools (@IRCSchools) March 18, 2020

Here are the laptop distribution sites in Indian River County:

Citrus Elementary School

2771 4th Street

Vero Beach

March 18 & 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dodgertown Elementary School

4350 43rd Avenue

Vero Beach

March 18 & 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

March 19

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Osceola Magnet Elementary School

1110 18th Avenue SW

Vero Beach

March 18 & 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vero Beach Elementary School

1770 12th Street

Vero Beach

March 18 & 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

March 19

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Fellsmere Elementary School

50 N. Cypress Street

Fellsmere

March 18 & 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sebastian Elementary School

400 Sebastian Boulevard

Sebastian

March 18 & 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

March 19

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.