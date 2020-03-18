Indian River County gives out laptops to students for remote learning

Indian River County wants to make sure students are prepared for remote learning since all schools in Florida have been close through April 15 due to coronavirus.
On Wednesday, school district officials started giving out laptops to students who don’t have access to them at home.
School officials want all students to have access to laptops so they can do online lessons.
The district has 10,000 laptops available, and the devices will be given out again on Thursday at six schools across Indian River County from 10am-2pm.
People are lining up at VBE to check out a laptop for their household. There is a wait- but we are all smiles, and everything is running smoothly! If you do not have a device at home, please visit one of our 6 distribution sites between 10-2 and check one out! pic.twitter.com/RuiaKQBW1P
— Indian River Schools (@IRCSchools) March 18, 2020
Here are the laptop distribution sites in Indian River County:
Citrus Elementary School
2771 4th Street
Vero Beach
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dodgertown Elementary School
4350 43rd Avenue
Vero Beach
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
March 19
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Osceola Magnet Elementary School
1110 18th Avenue SW
Vero Beach
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vero Beach Elementary School
1770 12th Street
Vero Beach
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
March 19
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Fellsmere Elementary School
50 N. Cypress Street
Fellsmere
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sebastian Elementary School
400 Sebastian Boulevard
Sebastian
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
March 19
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.