Indian River County sees it’s first coronavirus related death

The Florida Department of Health is reporting that Indian River County has experienced it first coronavirus-related death.

The death was reported Friday morning as 9th coronavirus- related death on the treasure coast with six deaths in St. Lucie County, and two in Martin County.

Indian river has 68 confirmed cases of the coronavirus altogether according to health officials and 59 of the cases are said to be residents.

Since the pandemic, more than 17,000 Florida residents have been infected with the virus, and approximately 400 people have died.

Palm Beach County leads in fatalities with 76 deaths. Followed by Miami-Dade county with 74 deaths and Broward County with 72 deaths.

No details regarding the Indian River County victim have been released at this time.