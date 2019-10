On Tuesday, two people were found dead in a murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Delray Beach, and a baby was found unharmed inside the apartment.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. at the Village at Delray apartments along Auburn Avenue.

The victims have not been identified.

As a result of the police activity, the district put Village Academy on a code red lockdown. Operations are back to normal.

