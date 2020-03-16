Infectious Diseases Expert Says COVID-19 Has Been Infecting Americans for Months

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Aileen Marty from FIU in Miami says that the novel coronavirus numbers in the U.S. are wrong today because the disease has been here infecting us for months. Therefore, she says the number of confirmed cases and deaths in America and are too low.

<!--[if lt IE 9]> <![endif]-->

https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Dr-Marty-Virus-here-in-January.mp3

The CDC says events with 50 or more people should be cancelled or delayed for 8 weeks including sporting events, weddings, and festivals.

Florida has 100 cases and 4 deaths. Broward has 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is more than any other county.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Aileen marty on Broward’s response to COVID-19

https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Dr-Marty-Broward.mp3

As a result, the National Guard has been deployed to Broward to test people for COVID-19 at free drive-thru clinics.

West Palm Beach will open its first drive through coronavirus test sight today as well.

Starting at 10 a.m., FoundCare, Inc.will open a drive-through testing station in the parking lot of its location at 2330 N.E. Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach.