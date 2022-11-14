Ingrid Andress books US and overseas dates for her 2023 The Good Person Tour

ABC

Ingrid Andress will step out for a 23-city string of shows early next year. She just announced her The Good Person Tour, which takes its name from her latest album, Good Person.

The trek starts February 24 in Salt Lake City, beginning with a batch of domestic shows and continuing on into an overseas leg with stops in the U.K., the Netherlands, Scandinavia and more. Ingrid’s bringing Madeline Edwards, Carter Faith and Nick Wilson as opening acts on various dates.

Ingrid’s tour announcement comes on the heels of her latest country chart-topper, “Wishful Drinking,” which is a duet with Sam Hunt. That song marks the second time that Ingrid’s been at the top of the charts.

Most recently, fans have seen Ingrid on tour with Keith Urban for his The Speed of Now World Tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.