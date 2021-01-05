Ingrid Andress "fell to the ground" when she heard about her Grammy nominations

ABC

Ingrid Andress hit the floor — literally — when she found out about her Grammy nominations.

During a virtual visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday night, the chart-topping singer shared that she was alone in her apartment watering her plants when she learned the news of her three Grammy nods, and promptly went into freak-out mode.

“I basically fell to the ground like a crazy person. I’m surprised I didn’t have one of those ‘help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up’ monitors because that was me for sure,” Ingrid quipped. “I could not get off the ground after I found out. It was pretty shocking to me.”

In addition to being nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Album for “More Hearts Than Mine” and Lady Like, respectively, Ingrid is also up for the coveted all-genre Best New Artist.

The Grammy Awards air on January 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Cillea Houghton

