Ingrid Andress is joining Stevie Nicks on tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

“More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker Ingrid Andress is slated to open for five Stevie Nicks shows this fall.

“opening for my absolute hero never gets old [heart hands emoji] cannot wait to warm y’all up for @stevienicks !!!!! what is my life?!?!” Ingrid wrote on Instagram.

Ingrid will join Stevie on tour on August 8 (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), August 12 (Houston, Texas), November 29 (San Diego, California), December 2 (Los Angeles) and December 5 (Palm Springs, California).

On the music front, Ingrid released her latest album, Good Person, in 2022. The project, which features “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt and the current single “Feel Like This,” also received the deluxe treatment in March 2023.

