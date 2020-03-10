Ingrid Andress is "Lady Like" in new Apple Music short film

Warner Music Nashville

Warner Music Nashville Ingrid Andress is the subject of an Apple Music short film chronicling her rise to country stardom.

The film goes along with the "More Hearts Than Mine" singer having been selected as one of Apple Music's Up Next artists.

In a trailer for the film, Ingrid sits down for an intimate interview about her music and songwriting process in between clips of her onstage, and scenes of making her Grand Ole Opry debut. It also features glamour shots of the star on the beach, and twirling in an all-yellow ensemble amongst a backdrop of a blue sky and palm trees.

“I think because I felt so out of place coming from being home-schooled, it made me overthink and over-analyze everything. When I started writing songs, I was definitely overwhelmed at first,” she explains in a voice-over.

“I felt like I didn’t fit in. You have to put in so much work to kind of neglect how you feel. I think I started writing better songs when I finally was just like, 'I’m going to write what I feel and what I want,'” she adds.

The film is available now. Her album Lady Like will be unveiled on March 27. She's also nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.