Ingrid Andress is "Lady Like" with debut album

Warner Music Nashville

Warner Music NashvilleIngrid Andress is gearing up to make her grand debut.

The hit songwriter-turned-country star has announced that her debut album, Lady Like, will be released on March 27 via Warner Music Nashville.

The album will feature Ingrid's hit single "More Hearts Than Mine," which made her the only debut solo female artist to reach the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2019. The track currently sits in the number 13 spot on the chart.

Lady Like will also include the title track. Before turning to country music, Ingrid wrote songs for such pop stars as Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

Ingrid will partake in a myriad of tours this year, beginning with an opening slot on Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour in early March, followed by a two-night stint on Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour in May. She'll then spend the summer with Tim McGraw on his expansive Here on Earth Tour.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.