Ingrid Andress' 'Lady Like' deluxe edition features collaboration with Little Big Town

Ingrid Andress‘ album Lady Like is getting the deluxe treatment.

The breakout star is releasing the deluxe edition of her debut album Lady Like on October 2. It includes three unreleased songs, including a revamped version her chart-topping hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded as a collaboration with Little Big Town.

The project will also feature a new song called “Feeling Things” and a cover of pop singer Charli XCX‘s 2017 single “Boys,” which was co-written by Ingrid.

Her summery single “Waste of Lime” also appears on the new track list, along with a re-imagination of “The Stranger.”

“My love life and emotions are always all over the place and with the new songs as a part of the deluxe, I felt like this special track listing was a perfect way to let fans inside my head a little bit more,” Ingrid shares in a statement.

Lady Like was originally released in March. Ingrid is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, while “More Hearts Than Mine” picked up a nod for Song of the Year.

By Cillea Houghton

