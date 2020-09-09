Ingrid Andress puts her own spin on Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” for Spotify Singles

Warner Music Nashville/Spotify

Ingrid Andress tries her hand at 2020 pop hit “Don’t Start Now,” by Dua Lipa, in a new cover for Spotify Singles. She pairs that song with a new rendition of “Lady Like,” the title track of Ingrid’s recently-released debut album.

While the cover might seem like an out-of-left-field choice for a country artist, Ingrid has a long musical history with a few different genres. Before finding success as a singer, she was a songwriter who helped pen hits for artists like Charlie XCX.



Additionally, Ingrid’s not the first member of the country contingent to cover “Don’t Start Now.” Keith Urban also covered Dua Lipa’s song for a live video earlier this summer.

It’s been a big year for Ingrid, who notched her first number-one radio hit with “More Hearts Than Mine,” the leading single from Lady Like. In addition to releasing the project as her debut album this year, she’s also planning to drop Lady Like on vinyl on October 16.

Ingrid is also nominated at the 2020 CMA Awards in the categories of New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year (for “More Hearts Than Mine”).

By Carena Liptak

