Ingrid Andress wins 'More Hearts Than Mine' as debut single ascends to number one

Ingrid Andress has scored a crowning achievement this week, sitting at number one on the Country Aircheck chart with her debut single, "More Hearts Than Mine."

As Gabby Barrett held the position last week with her first single, "I Hope," this marks the first time in the Country Aircheck chart's history that two debut female country artists have held the number-one spot back-to-back.

"Thank you country radio for your support and for embracing me and this song so readily,” Ingrid says. "I’m beyond happy it has resonated with so many people, because that’s the whole beauty of country music; real stories that are told about real people living in this country. It’s an honor to tell those stories as so many legends have done before me."

Ingrid introduced the gold-certified "More Hearts Than Mine" in 2019, making hers the only solo female debut to reach the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart that year. It's the lead single off her debut album, Lady Like, which she co-wrote and co-produced.

