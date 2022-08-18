Ingrid Andress’ “Wishful Drinking” duet partner could never have been anyone but Sam Hunt

ABC

Ingrid Andress has got a top 10 hit on her hands with “Wishful Drinking,” and she says the duet would never have worked so well without a perfect choice of duet partner: Sam Hunt.

“It has a lot of elements in it that I feel like Sam uses in his music,” Ingrid explains, adding that he was her first and only choice when it came to selecting a collaborator for the song.

“I could only picture his voice on it, because of that style,” the singer continues. “And I appreciate how he stays true to that in all his music. So that’s part of why he was the only artist I could hear on the song.”

In fact, she jokes that Sam might be a more natural fit for her song than she is — even though she wrote it.

“He just has natural swag dripping from him,” Ingrid says. “So it’s, like, not a lot of work to be done there. When I heard him on it, I was like, ‘You sound better than I do on this, and it makes me upset.’”

As her single rises on the charts, Ingrid is keeping busy this summer: She’s currently on the road as part of Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour, and she’s also readying her sophomore album, Good Person. That project is due out on August 26.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.