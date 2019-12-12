Inject some energy into your holiday soundtrack with Chris Janson's "Run Run Rudolph"

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark Levine If you enjoyed Chris Janson’s souped-up, harmonica-fueled performance of “Run Run Rudolph” on CMA Country Christmas this year on ABC, you can now make it a permanent part of your holiday collection.

The live version of the Missouri native’s tribute to Chuck Berry is available to stream or download now. If you’d like some video to go along with that, you can watch Chris’s original performance on YouTube as well.

There's one more yuletide tune by Chris you may want to check out as well. “It Is Christmas” is an original tune he wrote and put out last year, along with an accompanying music video.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.