We got a glimpse of what’s to come in Garth Brooks documentary, Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On with a new trailer for the two-part, four-hour A&E special! “Garth Week” will include Brooks’ Yankee Stadium concert which will air on November 28th. The documentary features clips of his extensive career along with interviews with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, James Taylor, and George Strait. Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On airs on A&E December 2nd and 3rd. Check out the trailer here!