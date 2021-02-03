Instagram Feature Helps Shield You From CREEPS

Tired of deleting inappropriate comments on Instagram? Me too!.. thankfully there’s a little feature that can help block the creepers on social media.

The feature lets you block comments that include specific words and emojis, and it’s a HUGE help preventing those dirty, rude comments from popping up on your pictures.

Here’s how to do it.

Click the Menu button, then Settings . . . Privacy . . . Comments . search for the option that says “Manual Filter” and add the specific words or emojis you want blocked form your page. You can also check the option called “Hide Offensive Comments” that automatically blocks anything Instagram sees as offensive.