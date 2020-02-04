Instagram Model Arrested for Storming Super Bowl Field and Flashing Panties

A 27-year-old Instagram model was arrested Sunday after police say she stormed the Super Bowl field at Hard Rock Stadium, and flashed her backside….no it wasn’t J Lo.

Kelly Kay Green, of Los Angeles, jumped over the northwest rail and got onto a “restricted area” of the field as the San Francisco 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs then “flashed her hot pink underwear” to the crowd. She was apprehended by stadium security.

Watch: Super Bowl 2020 streaker becomes social media star. At what price fame? https://t.co/Rj0m4QIx1R #Kelly Kay instagram model #Kelly Kay #Super Bowl streaker — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) February 4, 2020

Since she didn’t have the proper credentials to be on the field, Green was arrested on a trespassing charge