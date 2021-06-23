Interview: Catching Up With Maggie Baugh

Maggie Baugh has been making a name for herself since her BIG MOVE from West Palm Beach, FL to Nashville, TN, and I got the chance to catch up with her on life in music city.

Now Mags and I go back YEARS now having introduced her at countless local shows, and from our Rib Round Up Tailgate parties to the main stage… her new single “Thank About Me” is gaining traction and a LOT of positive feedback. As a fan and personal friend, its so wonderful to see this side of her.

“On the surface, “Think About Me” sounds like a break-up song, but

underneath, there is so much more to it and I am hoping my fans feel the

same connection to the song as I did when I wrote it,” said Maggie.”

“Think About Me” -Maggie Baugh

Maggie Baugh On Social:

Instagram: @Maggie_Baugh

Twitter: @Maggiebaugh

Tik Tok: @Maggiebaugh

Facebook: www.facebook.com/likemaggie

Website: www.maggiebaugh.com