Interview: Catching Up With Maggie Baugh

Maggie Baugh has been making a name for herself since her BIG MOVE from West Palm Beach, FL to Nashville, TN, and I got the chance to catch up with her on life in music city.
Now Mags and I go back YEARS now having introduced her at countless local shows, and from our Rib Round Up Tailgate parties to the main stage… her new single “Thank About Me” is gaining traction and a LOT of positive feedback. As a fan and personal friend, its so wonderful to see this side of her.
“On the surface, “Think About Me” sounds like a break-up song, but
underneath, there is so much more to it and I am hoping my fans feel the
same connection to the song as I did when I wrote it,” said Maggie.”
“Think About Me” -Maggie Baugh
Maggie Baugh On Social:
Instagram: @Maggie_Baugh
Twitter: @Maggiebaugh
Tik Tok: @Maggiebaugh
Facebook: www.facebook.com/likemaggie
Website: www.maggiebaugh.com