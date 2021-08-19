Interview: Hillary Scott of Lady A Chats With Moriah Daniels

Lady A just scored their 11 #1 with “Champagne Night”, the first song from NBC’s Songland to not only become a radio single, but to reach that level. The trio also dropped their new short-album featuring their current single “Like A Lady”, one of #7 tracks off What a Song Can Do: Chapter #1.

I had the privilege to talk to the amazingly talented Hillary Scott of Lady A on how it felt working with an aspiring songwriter, the overall experience having a hand in the process, and finally being out on their long awaited tour. She also shared her most memorable moments on the What a Song Can Do tour so far, and dishes on their tour mates, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, & Tennille Arts.