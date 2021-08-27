Interview: Michael Ray Chats With Moriah Daniels On NEW EP “Higher Education”

It’s been a year since I had the chance to chat with Michael, who at the time had just dropped his current single “Whiskey and Rain”, one of 7 new tracks off his NEW EP, Higher Education, out today (Aug 27), and includes a collaboration on title track with Lee Brice, Billy Gibbons, Tim Montana and Kid Rock.

Michael Ray is currently on his Just the Way I Am tour, you can catch him performing LIVE at the Grand Ole Opry livestream tomorrow night (Aug 28), and he’ll be doing a special Honkytonk Tuesday (Aug 31).

You can see Michael Ray in person at Tortuga Music Festival Nov 14 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.