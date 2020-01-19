Investigation Finds Women and Children Being Branded, Sold for Sex Around Tampa

Officials in the Tampa Bay area report that human trafficking victims are being branded and sold for sex.

According to Corporal Alan Wilkett, who leads Pasco County’s human trafficking task force, “It’s like branding cattle. It’s an ownership mark. Branding is when somebody — a pimp or a trafficker — will put his mark or his symbol or his sign on his victims through some sort of tattoo.”

He adds that deputies know how to find the red flags of someone who is being sold for sex.

Wilkett explains, “Some of the things we’re seeing are pictures — maybe a lion’s head or it may be the street name of the pimp who’s running a street track. “It could be numbers. Using certain numbers, like 16 because ‘P’ is the 16th letter of the alphabet — it means I’m being pimped.”

In some trafficking cases, the tattoo could actually be a barcode and, “These barcodes are written in such a way by these tattoos and tattoo artists, that if you scan that with your smart phone it’ll tell you she’s $25 or she’s $30. The one that I saw was $30,” he adds.