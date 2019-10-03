Investigation: Local Teacher Did Not Create Controversial Quiz with Trump Question

The School District of Palm Beach County announced Thursday afternoon that it has completed the investigation into a controversial quiz that was given to students at a Palm Beach Gardens school recently, and has disciplined the teacher who administered the assignment.

On September 24, a Computer Applications teacher at Watson B. Duncan Middle School gave students a quiz containing a question that read:

45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot

The possible answers were:

Donald Trump

Ronald Reagan

Richard Nixon

Jimmy Carter

The investigation has determined that the “offensive question regarding President Donald Trump was not created by the teacher.”

According to a district spokesperson, the teacher downloaded the quiz from an application called Quizlet, but did not closely review the questions before giving the quiz to her students.

The spokesperson added, “Despite the fact that the teacher didn’t write, or intentionally select the question, the District views this error as a display of unprofessional behavior. The School District of Palm Beach County holds our educators to the highest standards. The teacher has been disciplined.”