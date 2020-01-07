Iran Retaliates by Launching Missiles at US Base in Iraq

Iran has started its retaliation “Operation Revenge” for Soleimani’s death by striking multiple US bases in Iraq, with what it seems to be dubbing “Operation Qassem Soleimani.”

In a departure from their usual practice, the IRGC are claiming the attack, whose stated objective is to drive US out of the region.

Iran has launched surface to air missile’s and at the base housing American troops in a Iraq.

The attack was launched at the same time that the general was killed by a drone missile five days ago outside the Baghdad airport.