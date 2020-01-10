Iranian national detained after being found with weapons on Flagler Memorial Bridge

The Palm Beach Police Department is reporting that they detained an Iranian national after the man was found on the Flagler Memorial Bridge with several weapons in his possession.

Officials say they were called to the scene Friday morning after someone in the area reported a suspicious person standing on the bridge.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who was discovered to be an Iranian national in possession of a machete, pickaxe, two knives and $2,200 cash.

The man was taken into custody during which time, authorities discovered that he may have left his vehicle parked at the Palm Beach International Airport.

BREAKING: Palm Beach PD confirm authorities searched car at Palm Beach Intl airport, tied to arrest of Iranian man found on bridge to Palm Beach with machete, pick axe, and knives. As we pulled up, we saw this car being towed. Not sure if this is the vehicle. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/QpA2HuTM88 — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 10, 2020

Officials say the man was told to appear in court on concealed weapons charges.

The Palm Beach Police Department is currently investigating the incident and have reported that the FBI has been notified.