IRC Man Arrested in MAGA Hat Spat

It’s getting rough out there for Trump supporters, especially on the Treasure Coast.

Robert Youngblood, 67, told deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office that he was sitting at the bar with friends wearing his “MAGA” hat when 43 year old Matthias Ajple approached him and said, “You should go back to Russia, you communist” And slapped his hat. Then Youngblood says he came by again and spit on him.

Deputies was able to track down “Ajple” at his home where he was arrested for battery.

See video here.