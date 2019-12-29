Ironbound, the Great White Shark, Spotted Near South Florida

The holidays are apparently bringing more than the typical tourists and snowbirds to South Florida.

A group called OCEARCH has tagged and tracked a 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark to the waters south of Key Biscayne, near Miami.

The adult male shark, who has been named Ironbound, weighs 998 pounds.

He was caught and tagged on October 3 near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, and has traveled more than 1,400 miles down the East Coast since that time.

The shark is named after the West Ironbound Island, which is near where he was caught.

The Tracker is extremely active right now with 7 white sharks pinging in over the last 2 days. Ironbound checked-in near Miami and is the farthest south while Shaw pinged off Cape Hatteras and is the farthest north. pic.twitter.com/eXR5oKlWhs — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) December 25, 2019

OCEARCH says that seven of its tagged sharks have pinged with their location during recent days.

The ocean data-collection organization collects samples from hundreds of sharks, dolphins, seals and other animals.

Researchers then use that information to learn about migration patterns and about sharks’ lives.

According to the World Wildlife Federation, great white sharks are the world’s largest predatory fish. They are known for ripping bite-sized chunks out of their prey and swallowing them whole.