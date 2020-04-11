IRS says stimulus payments will begin next week

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Friday that some stimulus payments will start going out next week. People who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019, and have an authorized direct deposit on file will be the first to see the money.

Social Security beneficiaries will also receive their payments automatically. Those payments will go out “in the near future,” the IRS said Friday.

Those who have not filed their tax returns, or have authorized direct deposits will have to wait weeks or even months before seeing their money.

The IRS also said next week they will launch a web portal that will give people whose bank account information is not on file with the agency the ability to submit it in order to get their stimulus payments faster, without waiting for paper checks. It will also help people check on the status of their payments.