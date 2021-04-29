Is “How They Remember You” Rascal Flatts’ final act? Jay DeMarcus says never say never

Big Machine

One of country’s biggest and best-loved bands, Rascal Flatts may be nearing the homestretch for now, as their current hit, “How They Remember You,” nears the end of its climb toward number one.

Originally envisioned as a tie-in to the trio’s Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour in 2020, that all changed after the pandemic, as Jay DeMarcus reflects.

“I love that song so much, and I loved it from the moment that I heard it,” Jay says. “And I guess, you know, for me it’s a bittersweet [emotion] to think about how the song was released. And we were supposed to have been on a tour to support it and to say a proper goodbye.”

“It makes me sad when I hear the song on the radio, to be honest,” he confesses, “because it’s the last thing we recorded together. It is a bittersweet [emotion] because it was a very tough decision to reach to lay it down for a little while.”

While tour plans for some acts are returning as more Americans get vaccinated, the Flatts trek so far isn’t back on the books. But Jay doesn’t believe that he, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney are done for good. In fact, he seems to entertain the idea of coming back together, better than ever.

“I don’t think that we’ll ever be the kind of band that will say we’re never gonna do anything together again,” he explains. “I’ve said that from the beginning.”

“But I think right now, it’s been a very healthy thing for us to be away from each other for a little bit,” he continues. “And I think hitting the reset button will really help us appreciate what we’ve been able to experience together, probably more than we ever have before.”

