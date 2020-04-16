Is it Safe to Open Mail and Packages During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Is it safe to open mail and packages during the pandemic?

According to the the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the answer is “yes.”

They say there is no evidence that the virus is spreading through mail or parcels.

Instead, it is mostly spread as droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes are then inhaled by people nearby.

Health experts add that the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages long enough to infect anyone who handles them.

Officials reiterate that it remains a good idea to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, and to also avoid touching your face, after handling deliveries.

As many other businesses across the nation, the U.S. Postal Service has been limiting visitors to its facilities, and is practicing social distancing guidelines.