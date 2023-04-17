Is Megan Moroney the “Girl In The Mirror”?

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Megan Moroney is asking herself the tough questions in her new song, “Girl In The Mirror.”

Penned by Megan alongside Jessie Jo Dillon and Matt Jenkins, the vulnerable song finds Megan reflecting on her self-confidence and self-love.

“She looks just like me but I don’t recognize her/ She’s got the same eyes but they’re heavy and tired/ He just walked out and she’s standing right here/ She loves the boy more than she loves the girl in the mirror,” she sings in the chorus.

“Girl In The Mirror” is the latest preview of Megan’s forthcoming debut album, LUCKY, which arrives May 5. The project’s lead single, “Tennessee Orange,” is currently number 13 and rising on the country charts.

Most recently, Megan won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for “Tennessee Orange” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and earned a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

