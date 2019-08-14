Is the Late Jeffrey Epstein Your Daddy? Find out if you are an Heir in Florida

Dozens of people are claiming to be Jeffrey Epstein’s heirs and they want a piece of his multi-million dollar estate.

Even though Epstein was never married and has no known children, the New York Post reports that many people are contacting a Florida-based genealogical company in hopes of proving the convicted sex offender was their father.

Morse Genealogical Services has launched a hunt for people who could be related to the disgraced financier who apparently committed suicide last weekend in a federal lockup in New York.

The company says it will put people with credible claims in touch with an attorney who can help them go after Epstein’s estate.

His lawyers have estimated the estate is worth more than $500 million.