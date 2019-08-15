Israel bans entry to Dem Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib

Israel will deny entry to Democrat Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Israeli officials said Thursday that it will ban the two Democratic congresswomen from entering the country ahead of a planned visit over their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri issued a statement saying that after consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials he decided not to allow Tlaib and Omar to enter because of “their boycott activities against Israel.”

The two newly-elected Muslim members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Tlaib’s family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank.

The decision was announced shortly after President Donald Trump wrote via Twitter that it would “show great weakness” to allow them in.

Trump is now facing accusations of pressuring Israel into the decision.

David M. Friedman, US Ambassador to Israel, released a statement via Twitter saying the government “supports and respects” the decision of the Government of Israel to deny entry to BDS activists.

In the statement, he condemned the BDS movement against Israel, saying it is “not freedom of speech, rather economic warfare designed to delegitimize and ultimately destroy the Jewish State.

He also confirmed that Israel initially approved Reps. Omar and Tlaib visit.

Democrats have condemned Israel for the decision which has seemingly intensified divisions amongst the US political parties.

Israel doesn’t advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering US ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views. This would be a shameful, unprecedented move. I urge Israel’s government to allow @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib entry. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 15, 2019