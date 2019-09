What started as a joke has now turned into a charity donation.

Carson King made a sign that would make any mom proud, “Bush Light supply needs replenished” along with his Venmo account… well it worked and thousands of people have donated to the cause in the amount of $6,000!

But that’s not the best part. King now plans to keep his account open until the end of the month when he’ll be donating the money to a Children’s Hospital.

