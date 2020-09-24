“It ended up in a place of just owning it”: Miranda Lambert goes behind the scenes on her 'Wildcard' album

ABC/Image Group LA

Nearly a year after the release of her seventh studio album, Wildcard, Miranda Lambert revisits the process of making the record in a new behind-the-scenes video featuring her producer, Jay Joyce, and some of the writers who helped her make the album.



The project marked a turning point for Miranda, who says that she returned to the mindset of making her first album, Kerosene, and also changed directions by taking a break from working with her longtime producer, Frank Liddell.



The result, she reflects, was an album that came together completely naturally.

“Of all the albums I’ve made, [Wildcard] is the one that I’ve over-thought the least. I just had confidence in the process,” she explains. “I just felt like it was gonna work.”

“It ended up in a place of just owning it — all of it,” the singer continues, explaining that while Wildcard marked a new venture for her in some respects, it also sees her getting closer than ever to the musical identity she’s always had.



“I’ve always been that way in my music. I’ve never tried to hide anything. Sometimes I’ve been too honest, uncomfortably honest,” Miranda points out. “But I just believe in it, because that’s my job, is to just say, ‘Here’s my story, hope y’all have one similar.”

Throughout the behind-the-scenes video, Miranda also revisits some specific songs off of Wildcard and shares the stories behind them, with songwriters such as Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe and many more.

By Carena Liptak

