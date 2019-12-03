'It Must Be…' 'CMA Country Christmas': Chris Young's "really proud" to dust off his "evergreen" offerings

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark Levine Tonight's annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC not only serves as country music's yuletide greeting to the world, it's also a chance for some of the genre's biggest stars to dust off their holiday material.

That's the case with Chris Young, who released his collection, It Must Be Christmas, in 2016.

"Christmas albums are one of those things that really and truly are -- not to make a tree pun -- but they're evergreen," Chris tells ABC Audio. "Every year, you kind of get to bring that back out. You bring it into your show if you're playing through November, December months."

"And being able to point people back to that," Chris continues, "I was really, really proud of making that record, and it was something that was really important to me, because I always grew up having my favorite Christmas albums."

"I just hope mine's that for somebody," he adds.

In 2016, Chris recreated his duet on "The First Noel" with Brad Paisley on CMA Country Christmas, before doing "There's a New Kid in Town" with Alan Jackson in 2017. This year, he'll do both "The Christmas Song" and "Holly Jolly Christmas." You'll find all four songs on It Must Be Christmas.

Tune in at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC to see Chris, along with host Trisha Yearwood, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Chris Janson, Runaway June, Brett Young and many more on the 2019 edition of CMA Country Christmas.

