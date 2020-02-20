"It was so much bigger than us": Rascal Flatts discuss their 20-year career and farewell tour

The chart-topping trio discussed their many achievements, such as winning the CMA's Horizon Award, becoming members of the Grand Ole Opry and picking "killer songs" -- classics such as "Bless the Broken Road," "What Hurts the Most" and "My Wish" -- which Gary LeVox described as "songs that have saved lives throughout the world."

Despite the group using the words "sad" and "bittersweet" to describe the impending finale of their touring career, there were still plenty of moments of levity -- mostly made by Jay DeMarcus. He, Gary and Joe Don Rooney poked plenty of fun at their questionable fashion choices over the years, and shared some hilarious stories about their video shoots.

When asked to sum things up, each man spoke from the heart about the effect that his band mates have had on him.

"Both of you guys saved my life, and gave me reason and purpose," said Jay. "It's been an amazing ride, and I can't imagine going through all we've gone through in the past 20 years without you guys....I love you both."

Gary spoke about the milestones the group achieved, such as selling out Madison Square Garden and playing Wrigley Field. "The impact that we had...it was so much bigger than us, and we'll miss it for sure," he noted.

As for Joe Don, he added, "The connection the three of us have together is so powerful and so special...now way could I have hand-picked two other people in this world to do this with. What a blessing it's been."

