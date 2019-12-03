It won't be "This Christmas," but Brett Young promises a holiday album is coming

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark Levine Tonight after you hear Brett Young sing the R&B classic "This Christmas" on ABC's annual CMA Country Christmas special, it may leave you wondering about an entire album of holiday music from the California-born crooner.

Brett says that's something that's likely to materialize -- someday.

"We've been talking about that for a couple of years now. And the answer is yes," he tells ABC Audio. "It just comes down to having enough time in the middle of the year to make a whole record to put out around Christmas time. So I'm sure it will happen."

"But every year something comes up," he explains. "[The] second album came up and then now the baby's coming and the whole thing. So at some point, I'm sure that will happen."

Brett and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Presley Elizabeth, about a month after this year's CMA Country Christmas special was recorded in September.

Tonight, Brett also will perform "Feliz Navidad" with host Trisha Yearwood, as well as Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Kristin Chenoweth, CeCe Winans, and Tori Kelly.

You can tune in to see Brett, along with Chris Young, Chris Janson, Dierks Bentley, Runaway Juneand more, on CMA Country Christmas starting at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

