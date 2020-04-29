It’s a Boy for BoJo!

(London) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are announcing the birth of a baby boy.

The baby was born early Wednesday in a London hospital.

Johnson is only this week back at work after a trip to the ICU battling a nasty case of COVID-19.

Symonds also showed some symptoms, but both she and the baby are doing “very well” according to a spokeswoman.

Two weeks ago the British Prime Minister was thanking healthcare workers for saving his life and now he is welcoming a new life into the world.