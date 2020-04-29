It’s a Boy for BoJo!

(London) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are announcing the birth of a baby boy.
The baby was born early Wednesday in a London hospital.
Johnson is only this week back at work after a trip to the ICU battling a nasty case of COVID-19.
Symonds also showed some symptoms, but both she and the baby are doing “very well” according to a spokeswoman.
Two weeks ago the British Prime Minister was thanking healthcare workers for saving his life and now he is welcoming a new life into the world.
It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.
The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020