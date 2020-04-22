It’s a girl! David Nail and wife Catherine are expecting baby number three

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

David Nail is a soon-to-be father of three! The country singer revealed to People that he and his wife, Catherine, are expecting a baby girl in October.

The couple, who are also parents to four-year-old twins Lawson Brent and Lillian Catherine, have weathered their share of fertility struggles. They conceived the twins via in vitro fertilization, David explains.

“After an unsuccessful IVF attempt last summer, we tried again this past winter, and were elevated to experience another miracle,” the singer says.

David's been open in the past about the couple’s difficult time expanding their family, pointing out that their struggles were especially difficult because much of what they dealt with stemmed from his side of the equation.

“[Catherine] had dreams to be a mother, and would always tell me that’s what she was born to do,” he explained in an earlier conversation about the couple’s struggle to become parents. “So in whatever way I was [contributing to that] not happening was beyond frustrating.”

To make things worse, David and Catherine were at the height of their fertility struggles during the same period when he was diagnosed with depression.

Still, Catherine says that every setback they experienced was worth it.

“Your eye is on the prize, and that’s just what I kept telling myself every single day: ‘What’s the end result?’” she recalls. “Yes, this may hurt for now, but I would do it again. I would do it 10 times again to get what we have now.”

David is the frontman of David Nail & the Well Ravens. He's best known for the chart-topping hits “Let it Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.