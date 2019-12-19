It's a "Tennessee Christmas" in the "House of Love" with Vince & Amy at the Ryman

ABC Radio

You've never really experienced a "Tennessee Christmas" until you've seen Vince Gill and Amy Grant do their annual shows at the Ryman in Nashville.

With a full band and a mini-choir of five vocalists, the two lead the crowd through a joyous evening of favorites, one that could’ve just as easily taken place in their living room.

For much of the show, they ping-pong back and forth doing solos from their respective catalogs. Amy does have a slight edge, since she’s done four complete holiday albums, while Vince only has two.

For 2019, Amy’s first three yuletide offerings are available as a vinyl boxed set for the first time. Christmas is selling so well, all the copies are nearly gone, her label revealed during a presentation marking one billion streams of her music.

Opening with “A Christmas to Remember,” Amy goes on to do “To Be Together” from her most recent offering, and of course, her contribution to the modern holiday canon, “Tennessee Christmas.”

Vince shines on carols like “O Holy Night” and the self-penned classic, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He revealed he’s recently added a third verse to his hit, before debuting it at the Ryman.

The most magical moments come, however, when Vince and Amy team up on favorites like “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Grown Up Christmas List.”

It’s truly a family affair, too. Vince’s older daughter, Jenny, is one of the background vocalists, while Corrina -- Vince and Amy’s daughter together -- comes out for a feature.

In a sweet twist, the two close the show with Amy’s hit that brought them together, “House of Love.”

Vince and Amy's Christmas shows at the Ryman continue thorough Monday. And if you can’t make it this year, they’ll likely be back with more holiday warmth in 2020.

