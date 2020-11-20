“It’s About Time” for a party, as Russell Dickerson pops the top on a fun Florida Georgia Line duet

Spencer Combs

Russell Dickerson kicks things into high gear with “It’s About Time,” an uptempo and fun-loving new tune featuring none other than his country superstar buddies, Florida Georgia Line.



The singer says that when it comes to a song like this one, no one else could get the party started like the band mates of FGL.

“When we finished this song I knew there was only one feature to bring in. It’s the Florida Georgia Line energy that only they can bring. And they 100 percent took this song to a whole new level!” Russell declares.

“We knew we had to be on this song the second RD reached out and we heard it. Not only is he one of our best friends, but we’re huge fans of his music and him as a person,” the duo adds. “It was only a matter of time until we found the right song to do together, and that time has come.”

“It’s About Time” is the sixth track on Russell’s upcoming sophomore album, Southern Symphony. That project’s due out on December 4.



Though Southern Symphony hasn’t yet been released, its lead single is already heating up the charts. That song, “Love You Like I Used To,” landed at the top of the charts for the second week in a row this week. It’s Russell’s fourth consecutive number-one hit.

