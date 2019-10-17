It’s Alive!! Weird “Blob” Debuts at Paris Zoo

(Paris) — Slime mold is part of a new exhibit at a Paris zoo.

The moving slime mold contains more than 900 species and can heal itself within minutes, yet is does not have any neurons.

The yellowish mold has been called “The Blob” because of its characteristics.

This newest exhibit of the Paris Zoological Park, which goes on display to the public on Saturday, has no mouth, no stomach, no eyes, yet it can detect food and digest it.

The blob also has almost 720 sexes, can move without legs or wings and heals itself in two minutes if cut in half.

“The blob is a living being which belongs to one of nature’s mysteries”, said Bruno David, director of the Paris Museum of Natural History, of which the Zoological Park is part.

The director of the Paris Zoological Park says if you merge two blobs together, one will transmit its knowledge to the other.

“We know for sure it is not a plant but we don’t really if it’s an animal or a fungus,” said David.

“It behaves very surprisingly for something that looks like a mushroom (…) it has the behavior of an animal, it is able to learn.”