It’s another chart-topper for Bailey Zimmerman

ABC

Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Rock and A Hard Place” is number one on country radio this week. With this, Bailey now has two career chart-toppers under his belt, with the first being his debut single, “Fall In Love.”

“A massive thank you is owed to my friends at country radio [fire emoji] y’all have been in my corner since day 1 and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support! You’ve changed this kids life forever, thank you thank you thank you,” Bailey writes on Instagram.

“An even bigger thank you to the people out there that have helped make this song what it is [fire emoji] Listening every day, calling into the stations, coming to the shows and screaming your heads off… it’s truly amazing to see how big of an impact a single song can have on the world [world emoji],” he adds. “Y’all have truly truly changed alot of lives with all the support and I don’t know how I could ever repay y’all…thank you so much [heart emoji]”

Additionally, “Rock and A Hard Place” holds steady at number one for a third consecutive week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Both “Rock and A Hard Place” and “Fall In Love” will be featured on Bailey’s debut record, Religiously. The Album., which arrives May 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.