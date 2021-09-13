“It’s fun to be back!”: Carrie Underwood delivers new ‘Sunday Night Football’ intro

Chris Haston/NBC

Carrie Underwood is ready for Sunday night with a flashy new Sunday Night Football intro.

The video finds Carrie strutting through a digitized tailgating scene while delivering her powerhouse vocals on the theme song, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” set to the tune of Joan Jett‘s “I Hate Myself For Loving You.”

The clip opens with Carrie singing outside of a football stadium as fans enter waving flags in the air. That’s followed by clips of dancing NFL players and past game highlights. Carrie then enters the stadium, taking a stage that lifts her off the ground as she’s surrounded by twirling spotlights.

“It is always a pleasure to get to do the Sunday Night Football open,” the superstar says in a statement, adding that the “super high-tech set” was a “cool environment” to perform in. “I felt like I was in a stadium being on a set in L.A. It was super cool, and I feel like it turned out that way as well,” Carrie continued. “But we’re all about bringing the hype and energy and getting people ready for a great game. So, it’s fun to be back!”

This marks Carrie’s ninth year singing the Sunday Night Football theme song.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.