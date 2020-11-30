"It’s gonna have a family vibe": Lady A get into the holiday spirit for 'CMA Country Christmas'

John Russell/CMA

Lady A will get festive on the CMA Country Christmas stage when the special airs tonight, and the three band mates agree that they’re more than ready for the holiday season to kick off.



“It can’t get here fast enough,” laughs Hillary Scott. “But then at the same time, I want it to last forever, because it’s the most enjoyable part of the year.”

The special includes Lady A’s performances of “Wonderful Christmastime” and “Little Saint Nick,” two of the additions included on the new deluxe version of their holiday album, On This Winter’s Night.



“We love Christmas songs and the harmonies, especially these two,” Hillary continues. “Particularly the harmonies. These songs are just really fun for us to sing.”

“You say fun, I say tortuously difficult,” jokes singer Charles Kelley, adding that nailing the harmonies in the Beach Boys classic “Little Saint Nick” was especially tricky.



But demanding vocal challenges aside, the trio couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the annual holiday tradition, especially at the end of what has been such a challenging year. Due to social distancing protocols, the special wasn’t able to have its usual live audience in 2020. Instead, CMA Country Christmas this year focuses on a relaxed and cozy aesthetic. The special will trade glitzy, expansive stages for an at-home feel, dressing the performance sets to look like a family’s living room.



Plus, having Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins as hosts will add to the homey feel.



“It’s gonna have a family vibe,” Hillary says. “I feel like the holidays are always so much about family, and having the two of them host the night will just be really special.”



CMA Country Christmas airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.